High Market Cap Stock of the Day – The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is The Sherwin-Williams Company, (NYSE: SHW), with a large market cap of 25637.56. The Sherwin-Williams Company is in the industry Specialty Chemicals and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/1/1985. The Sherwin-Williams Company’s price right now is 277.29 (a change of -0.53% and change from open, -0.06%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.42% and for the month at 1.49%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.78%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -1.47%. The 52 week high reached -10.72% and the low went to 19.46%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.73%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 3.33%, and for the quarter it has been 4.06%. For the half year, The Sherwin-Williams Company has seen performance at -8.70%. For the year to date it is 3.73%, so does a target price of 303.88 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether The Sherwin-Williams Company is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 23.36, combined with a forward P/E of 20.44. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.21, P/S is 2.2, P/B is 16.05, P/cash is 36.49 and finally P/Free cash flow is 26.55.

With a current trading price of 277.29, the company has a dividend yield of 1.21%, representing a payout ratio of 26.00%. The EPS is at 11.93, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 10.55% after being 27.10% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 21.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.56%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 2.90%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 4.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 7.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 95.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 17.70%, and return of investment of 39.80%. Long term debt is 1.2, with total debt totaling 1.23. However The Sherwin-Williams Company’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.5 and a quick ratio of 1.

The gross margin is 50.10%, with the operating margin at 14.70%. A healthy profit margin of 9.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.60%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 75.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 91.97, with the number of shares float at 80.64.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 960.11, with the volume today at 129134. The related volume is 0.77. The day high today has been -1.09% and the low, 16.16%. The GAP is -0.47%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.