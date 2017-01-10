High Market Cap Stock of the Day – The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is The TJX Companies, Inc., (NYSE: TJX), with a large market cap of 49720.7. The TJX Companies, Inc. is in the industry Department Stores and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/5/1988. The TJX Companies, Inc.’s price right now is 76.2 (a change of 0.13% and change from open, 0.28%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.31% and for the month at 1.31%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.08%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -0.23%. The 52 week high reached -8.57% and the low went to 17.63%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.29%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -2.67%, and for the quarter it has been 3.57%. For the half year, The TJX Companies, Inc. has seen performance at -2.71%. For the year to date it is 1.29%, so does a target price of 84 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether The TJX Companies, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 22.25, combined with a forward P/E of 20.1. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.07, P/S is 1.52, P/B is 11.5, P/cash is 17.59 and finally P/Free cash flow is 28.61.

With a current trading price of 76.2, the company has a dividend yield of 1.37%, representing a payout ratio of 28.60%. The EPS is at 3.42, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 7.96% after being 5.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 15.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.75%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -3.70%.

The TJX Companies, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 6.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 7.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 51.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 19.20%, and return of investment of 39.20%. Long term debt is 0.51, with total debt totaling 0.51. However The TJX Companies, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.6 and a quick ratio of 0.7.

The gross margin is 29.10%, with the operating margin at 11.40%. A healthy profit margin of 7.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 89.60%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 653.36, with the number of shares float at 647.62.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3205.79, with the volume today at 450401. The related volume is 0.81. The day high today has been -4.50% and the low, 6.76%. The GAP is -0.14%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.