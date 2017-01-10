High Market Cap Stock of the Day – The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is The Toronto-Dominion Bank, (NYSE: TD), with a large market cap of 94870.48. The Toronto-Dominion Bank is in the industry Money Center Banks and sector Financial. The home country is Canada, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 8/30/1996. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s price right now is 50.86 (a change of 0.39% and change from open, 0.20%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 0.94% and for the month at 0.92%. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.90%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 15.58%. The 52 week high reached -0.34% and the low went to 57.66%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.52%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 4.58%, and for the quarter it has been 16.50%. For the half year, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has seen performance at 21.81%. For the year to date it is 3.52%, so does a target price of 50.22 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether The Toronto-Dominion Bank is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 14.33, combined with a forward P/E of 12.18. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.84, P/S is 4.72, P/B is 1.82, P/cash is 0.57 and finally P/Free cash flow is 3.17.

With a current trading price of 50.86, the company has a dividend yield of 3.24%, representing a payout ratio of 46.10%. The EPS is at 3.54, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 6.67% after being 10.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 7.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 5.05%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 25.00%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 8.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 4.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 13.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.70%, and return of investment of 19.50%. Long term debt is 0.16, with total debt totaling 0.16. However The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 66.20%. A healthy profit margin of 32.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of *TBA, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 66.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1872.69, with the number of shares float at 1857.48.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1302.49, with the volume today at 141981. The related volume is 0.63. The day high today has been -0.34% and the low, 15.57%. The GAP is 0.20%.

