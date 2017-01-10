High Market Cap Stock of the Day – The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is The Western Union Company, (NYSE: WU), with a large market cap of 10981.85. The Western Union Company is in the industry Credit Services and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/2/2006. The Western Union Company’s price right now is 22.42 (a change of -0.60% and change from open, -0.47%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.75% and for the month at 1.49%. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.57%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 12.10%. The 52 week high reached -1.26% and the low went to 44.48%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.82%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.66%, and for the quarter it has been 11.26%. For the half year, The Western Union Company has seen performance at 16.82%. For the year to date it is 3.82%, so does a target price of 19.6 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether The Western Union Company is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 13.7, combined with a forward P/E of 13.04. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2, P/S is 2.02, P/B is 7.91, P/cash is 8.57 and finally P/Free cash flow is 17.24.

With a current trading price of 22.42, the company has a dividend yield of 2.84%, representing a payout ratio of 38.30%. The EPS is at 1.65, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 4.79% after being 2.10% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 3.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 6.86%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -2.30%.

The Western Union Company has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -1.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 1.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 61.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 8.70%, and return of investment of 21.80%. Long term debt is 2.32, with total debt totaling 2.32. However The Western Union Company’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 40.40%, with the operating margin at 19.90%. A healthy profit margin of 15.10%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to *TBA. Shares outstanding at the moment is 487, with the number of shares float at 482.87.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3867.76, with the volume today at 573590. The related volume is 0.85. The day high today has been -1.26% and the low, 16.53%. The GAP is -0.13%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.