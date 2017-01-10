High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Thomson Reuters Corporation, (NYSE: TRI), with a large market cap of 32478.89. Thomson Reuters Corporation is in the industry Publishing – Periodicals and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/12/2002. Thomson Reuters Corporation’s price right now is 44.69 (a change of 0.29% and change from open, 0.25%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.05% and for the month at 0.95%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.22%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 8.60%. The 52 week high reached -2.17% and the low went to 36.14%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.78%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.00%, and for the quarter it has been 10.93%. For the half year, Thomson Reuters Corporation has seen performance at 9.20%. For the year to date it is 1.78%, so does a target price of 43.26 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Thomson Reuters Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 29.35, combined with a forward P/E of 19.05. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.48, P/S is 2.84, P/B is 2.92, P/cash is 36.7 and finally P/Free cash flow is 47.9.

With a current trading price of 44.69, the company has a dividend yield of 3.05%, representing a payout ratio of 80.20%. The EPS is at 1.52, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 14.10% after being -32.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 8.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 11.84%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 6.90%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -0.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -1.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 10.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 4.40%, and return of investment of 7.90%. Long term debt is 0.56, with total debt totaling 0.82. However Thomson Reuters Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.7 and a quick ratio of 0.7.

The gross margin is 92.50%, with the operating margin at 14.00%. A healthy profit margin of 11.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 55.00%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 38.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 728.88, with the number of shares float at 270.59.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 748.6, with the volume today at 119091. The related volume is 0.91. The day high today has been -2.17% and the low, 14.39%. The GAP is 0.04%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.