High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Time Warner Inc., (NYSE: TWX), with a large market cap of 72398.35. Time Warner Inc. is in the industry Entertainment – Diversified and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/19/1992. Time Warner Inc.’s price right now is 93.89 (a change of 0.36% and change from open, 0.21%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.76% and for the month at 1.11%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.81%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 17.43%. The 52 week high reached -3.42% and the low went to 72.66%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -3.09%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.46%, and for the quarter it has been 18.96%. For the half year, Time Warner Inc. has seen performance at 20.49%. For the year to date it is -3.09%, so does a target price of 103.4 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Time Warner Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 16.65, combined with a forward P/E of 15.79. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.38, P/S is 2.54, P/B is 2.99, P/cash is 31.37 and finally P/Free cash flow is 27.16.

With a current trading price of 93.89, the company has a dividend yield of 1.72%, representing a payout ratio of 26.10%. The EPS is at 5.62, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 2.14% after being 4.10% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 15.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 12.05%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 49.60%.

Time Warner Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 9.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 0.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 20.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of 7.50%, and return of investment of 11.00%. Long term debt is 1.01, with total debt totaling 1.01. However Time Warner Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.8 and a quick ratio of 1.5.

The gross margin is 43.70%, with the operating margin at 27.50%. A healthy profit margin of 17.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.11%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 82.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 773.9, with the number of shares float at 768.87.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 6841.4, with the volume today at 697474. The related volume is 0.59. The day high today has been -3.42% and the low, 10.65%. The GAP is 0.15%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.