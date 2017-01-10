High Market Cap Stock of the Day – TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is TOTAL S.A., (NYSE: TOT), with a large market cap of 123267.24. TOTAL S.A. is in the industry Major Integrated Oil & Gas and sector Basic Materials. The home country is France, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/25/1991. TOTAL S.A.’s price right now is 50.99 (a change of 0.75% and change from open, 0.02%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 0.97% and for the month at 1.08%. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.28%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 8.92%. The 52 week high reached -1.79% and the low went to 38.21%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.71%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 4.39%, and for the quarter it has been 7.12%. For the half year, TOTAL S.A. has seen performance at 9.15%. For the year to date it is -0.71%, so does a target price of 53.46 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether TOTAL S.A. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 31.63, combined with a forward P/E of 11.13. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 1, P/B is 1.28, P/cash is 4.64 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 50.99, the company has a dividend yield of 5.18%, representing a payout ratio of 127.10%. The EPS is at 1.6, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 34.58% after being 17.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -14.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be -1.30%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 75.60%.

TOTAL S.A. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -8.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 0.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 4.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.80%, and return of investment of 2.10%. Long term debt is 0.45, with total debt totaling 0.59. However TOTAL S.A.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.3 and a quick ratio of 1.1.

The gross margin is 35.00%, with the operating margin at 1.00%. A healthy profit margin of 3.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 8.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 6.60%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 2435.63, with the number of shares float at 1956.33.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1848.94, with the volume today at 223557. The related volume is 0.69. The day high today has been -1.79% and the low, 14.70%. The GAP is 0.73%.

