High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Toyota Motor Corporation, (NYSE: TM), with a large market cap of 195549.79. Toyota Motor Corporation is in the industry Auto Manufacturers – Major and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is Japan, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 8/18/1976. Toyota Motor Corporation’s price right now is 119.47 (a change of -0.23% and change from open, 0.32%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 0.73% and for the month at 0.67%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.91%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 8.30%. The 52 week high reached -3.01% and the low went to 24.01%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.17%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -1.42%, and for the quarter it has been 3.32%. For the half year, Toyota Motor Corporation has seen performance at 15.05%. For the year to date it is 2.17%, so does a target price of 126.8 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Toyota Motor Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 9.4, combined with a forward P/E of 10.44. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 0.28, P/S is 0.79, P/B is 1.26, P/cash is 4.11 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 119.47, the company has a dividend yield of 2.96%, representing a payout ratio of 13.50%. The EPS is at 12.74, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 5.76% after being 6.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 41.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 33.70%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -3.20%.

Toyota Motor Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -2.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 8.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 13.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 4.80%, and return of investment of 5.60%. Long term debt is 0.58, with total debt totaling 1.09. However Toyota Motor Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.1 and a quick ratio of 1.

The gross margin is 24.50%, with the operating margin at 10.00%. A healthy profit margin of 8.10%. Insider ownership is at a value of 8.50%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 1.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1633.12, with the number of shares float at 904.99.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 214.46, with the volume today at 31174. The related volume is 0.83. The day high today has been -3.01% and the low, 8.67%. The GAP is -0.54%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.