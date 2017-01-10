High Market Cap Stock of the Day – TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is TransCanada Corporation, (NYSE: TRP), with a large market cap of 39996.13. TransCanada Corporation is in the industry Oil & Gas Pipelines and sector Basic Materials. The home country is Canada, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/30/1987. TransCanada Corporation’s price right now is 45.83 (a change of -0.52% and change from open, -0.87%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.43% and for the month at 1.47%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.62%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 5.10%. The 52 week high reached -3.97% and the low went to 67.86%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.04%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.60%, and for the quarter it has been 0.39%. For the half year, TransCanada Corporation has seen performance at 2.17%. For the year to date it is 2.04%, so does a target price of 50.9 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether TransCanada Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 21.42. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 4.49, P/B is 2.77, P/cash is 23.2 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 45.83, the company has a dividend yield of 3.65%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -2.09, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 3.91% after being -171.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -24.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 6.93%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -129.90%.

TransCanada Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 23.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 10.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -13.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of -2.70%, and return of investment of -0.50%. Long term debt is 2.69, with total debt totaling 2.79. However TransCanada Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.9 and a quick ratio of 0.8.

The gross margin is 51.40%, with the operating margin at -12.90%. A healthy profit margin of -16.80%. Insider ownership is at a value of *TBA, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 60.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 868.16, with the number of shares float at 863.31.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 984.7, with the volume today at 82673. The related volume is 0.48. The day high today has been -1.23% and the low, 8.33%. The GAP is 0.35%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.