High Market Cap Stock of the Day – TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is TransDigm Group Incorporated, (NYSE: TDG), with a large market cap of 14257.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated is in the industry Aerospace/Defense Products & Services and sector Industrial Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/15/2006. TransDigm Group Incorporated’s price right now is 255.35 (a change of 0.01% and change from open, -0.03%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.69% and for the month at 1.51%. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.40%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 4.15%. The 52 week high reached -7.92% and the low went to 54.43%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.56%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.30%, and for the quarter it has been -0.64%. For the half year, TransDigm Group Incorporated has seen performance at 4.03%. For the year to date it is 2.56%, so does a target price of 293.27 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether TransDigm Group Incorporated is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 24.55, combined with a forward P/E of 18.69. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.38, P/S is 4.5, P/B is *TBA, P/cash is 8.98 and finally P/Free cash flow is 22.93.

With a current trading price of 255.35, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 10.4, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 12.63% after being 32.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 30.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.31%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 37.60%.

TransDigm Group Incorporated has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 8.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 21.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -68.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 6.10%, and return of investment of 11.40%. Long term debt is *TBA, with total debt totaling *TBA. However TransDigm Group Incorporated’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 3.9 and a quick ratio of 2.9.

The gross margin is 55.50%, with the operating margin at 40.00%. A healthy profit margin of 18.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to *TBA. Shares outstanding at the moment is 55.84, with the number of shares float at 52.88.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 580.69, with the volume today at 38807. The related volume is 0.38. The day high today has been -7.92% and the low, 8.60%. The GAP is 0.04%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.