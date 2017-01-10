High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., (NASDAQ: FOX), with a large market cap of 22973.45. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is in the industry Entertainment – Diversified and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/30/1987. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.’s price right now is 29.08 (a change of 1.06% and change from open, 1.27%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.81% and for the month at 2.28%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.58%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 6.58%. The 52 week high reached -5.99% and the low went to 30.03%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 5.58%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.93%, and for the quarter it has been 16.57%. For the half year, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. has seen performance at 3.19%. For the year to date it is 5.58%, so does a target price of 32 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 19.02, combined with a forward P/E of 13.7. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.78, P/S is 0.83, P/B is 3.87, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 29.08, the company has a dividend yield of 1.25%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at 1.51, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 11.10% after being 9.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is *TBA, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.70%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 21.60%.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 7.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to *TBA. Investors has also seen a return of equity of *TBA. The management has seen a return of assets of *TBA, and return of investment of *TBA. Long term debt is *TBA, with total debt totaling *TBA. However Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at *TBA. A healthy profit margin of *TBA. Insider ownership is at a value of 51.59%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 41.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 798.52, with the number of shares float at *TBA.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 4099.2, with the volume today at 441490. The related volume is 0.64. The day high today has been -1.87% and the low, 13.13%. The GAP is -0.21%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.