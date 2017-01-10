High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., (NASDAQ: FOXA), with a large market cap of 52881.26. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is in the industry Entertainment – Diversified and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/11/1996. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.’s price right now is 29.84 (a change of 1.27% and change from open, 0.90%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.01% and for the month at 2.83%. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.27%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 9.95%. The 52 week high reached -3.76% and the low went to 33.44%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 5.10%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 4.84%, and for the quarter it has been 21.03%. For the half year, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. has seen performance at 6.94%. For the year to date it is 5.10%, so does a target price of 31.52 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 19.29, combined with a forward P/E of 13.82. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.53, P/S is 1.91, P/B is 3.97, P/cash is 11.3 and finally P/Free cash flow is 16.46.

With a current trading price of 29.84, the company has a dividend yield of 1.22%, representing a payout ratio of 31.50%. The EPS is at 1.53, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 11.39% after being -63.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 10.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 12.57%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 31.70%.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 7.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 2.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 20.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 6.00%, and return of investment of 9.10%. Long term debt is 1.38, with total debt totaling 1.41. However Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2 and a quick ratio of 1.6.

The gross margin is 37.60%, with the operating margin at 15.60%. A healthy profit margin of 10.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 98.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1794.41, with the number of shares float at 1479.5.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 11144.67, with the volume today at 1171483. The related volume is 0.62. The day high today has been -1.89% and the low, 15.99%. The GAP is 0.37%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.