High Market Cap Stock of the Day – U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is U.S. Bancorp, (NYSE: USB), with a large market cap of 87329.7. U.S. Bancorp is in the industry Regional – Midwest Banks and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/5/1987. U.S. Bancorp’s price right now is 51.04 (a change of -0.06% and change from open, 0.02%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.39% and for the month at 1.18%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.77%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 17.34%. The 52 week high reached -2.59% and the low went to 41.14%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.58%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.03%, and for the quarter it has been 17.49%. For the half year, U.S. Bancorp has seen performance at 28.24%. For the year to date it is -0.58%, so does a target price of 51.98 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether U.S. Bancorp is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 15.82, combined with a forward P/E of 14.83. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.17, P/S is 6.74, P/B is 2.07, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is 21.89.

With a current trading price of 51.04, the company has a dividend yield of 2.19%, representing a payout ratio of 32.30%. The EPS is at 3.23, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 6.46% after being 2.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 12.80%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 5.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 3.80%.

U.S. Bancorp has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 6.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 0.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 13.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.30%, and return of investment of 10.70%. Long term debt is 0.9, with total debt totaling 0.9. However U.S. Bancorp’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 78.00%. A healthy profit margin of 43.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 74.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1710, with the number of shares float at 1694.7.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 7514.36, with the volume today at 853147. The related volume is 0.65. The day high today has been -2.59% and the low, 17.08%. The GAP is -0.08%.

