High Market Cap Stock of the Day – ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc., (NASDAQ: ULTA), with a large market cap of 16281.12. ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. is in the industry Specialty Retail, Other and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/25/2007. ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc.’s price right now is 262.73 (a change of 0.74% and change from open, 0.67%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.14% and for the month at 1.88%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.41%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 9.65%. The 52 week high reached -5.71% and the low went to 79.00%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.29%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.70%, and for the quarter it has been 9.09%. For the half year, ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. has seen performance at 3.37%. For the year to date it is 2.29%, so does a target price of 301.42 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 43.7, combined with a forward P/E of 32.58. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.06, P/S is 3.58, P/B is 11.2, P/cash is 66.97 and finally P/Free cash flow is 80.84.

With a current trading price of 262.73, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 5.97, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 24.87% after being 25.10% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 33.80%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 21.24%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 26.20%.

ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 24.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 22.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 26.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 16.20%, and return of investment of 22.10%. Long term debt is 0, with total debt totaling 0. However ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.4 and a quick ratio of 0.6.

The gross margin is 36.10%, with the operating margin at 13.20%. A healthy profit margin of 8.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 1.00%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 87.90%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 62.43, with the number of shares float at 58.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 889.56, with the volume today at 61076. The related volume is 0.41. The day high today has been -4.11% and the low, 16.70%. The GAP is 0.07%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.