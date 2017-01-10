High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., (NYSE: UGP), with a large market cap of 11908.37. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is in the industry Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing and sector Basic Materials. The home country is Brazil, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/7/1999. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s price right now is 21.32 (a change of 0.85% and change from open, -0.09%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.14% and for the month at 1.71%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.22%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 1.33%. The 52 week high reached -12.55% and the low went to 68.77%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.93%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 6.12%, and for the quarter it has been -6.29%. For the half year, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has seen performance at -0.50%. For the year to date it is 1.93%, so does a target price of 21.1 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 22.76, combined with a forward P/E of 25.08. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.86, P/S is 0.48, P/B is 4.36, P/cash is 12.05 and finally P/Free cash flow is 62.77.

With a current trading price of 21.32, the company has a dividend yield of 2.37%, representing a payout ratio of 26.70%. The EPS is at 0.93, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 9.91% after being 21.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 13.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 12.25%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 28.20%.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 1.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 12.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 19.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 7.90%, and return of investment of 13.20%. Long term debt is 0.86, with total debt totaling 1.07. However Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.7 and a quick ratio of 2.

The gross margin is 9.10%, with the operating margin at 4.00%. A healthy profit margin of 2.10%. Insider ownership is at a value of 26.80%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 3.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 563.31, with the number of shares float at 393.81.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 634.86, with the volume today at 582496. The related volume is 5.27. The day high today has been -8.42% and the low, 16.00%. The GAP is 0.95%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.