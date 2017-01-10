High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Under Armour, Inc., (NYSE: UAA), with a large market cap of 12374.17. Under Armour, Inc. is in the industry Textile – Apparel Clothing and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/18/2005. Under Armour, Inc.’s price right now is 30.88 (a change of 1.35% and change from open, 0.75%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.14% and for the month at 2.33%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.07%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -17.97%. The 52 week high reached -35.60% and the low went to 6.48%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.89%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -5.58%, and for the quarter it has been -19.35%. For the half year, Under Armour, Inc. has seen performance at -24.39%. For the year to date it is 4.89%, so does a target price of 37.85 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Under Armour, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 44.35, combined with a forward P/E of 44.22. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.2, P/S is 2.64, P/B is 6.94, P/cash is 68.75 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 30.88, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 0.69, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 15.03% after being 11.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 43.80%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 20.20%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -36.70%.

Under Armour, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 22.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 30.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 11.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 6.10%, and return of investment of 10.90%. Long term debt is 0.41, with total debt totaling 0.56. However Under Armour, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.4 and a quick ratio of 1.2.

The gross margin is 47.30%, with the operating margin at 9.20%. A healthy profit margin of 4.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 84.90%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 406.11, with the number of shares float at 402.22.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 5960.47, with the volume today at 420181. The related volume is 0.4. The day high today has been -7.68% and the low, 6.48%. The GAP is 0.59%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.