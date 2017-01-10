High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Union Pacific Corporation, (NYSE: UNP), with a large market cap of 84906.18. Union Pacific Corporation is in the industry Railroads and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/2/1980. Union Pacific Corporation’s price right now is 103.96 (a change of 1.50% and change from open, 1.37%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.27% and for the month at 1.74%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.32%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 13.90%. The 52 week high reached -2.49% and the low went to 59.00%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -1.22%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -3.68%, and for the quarter it has been 5.06%. For the half year, Union Pacific Corporation has seen performance at 13.39%. For the year to date it is -1.22%, so does a target price of 104.79 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Union Pacific Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 20.53, combined with a forward P/E of 18.34. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.99, P/S is 4.25, P/B is 4.19, P/cash is 37.92 and finally P/Free cash flow is 60.39.

With a current trading price of 103.96, the company has a dividend yield of 2.36%, representing a payout ratio of 43.90%. The EPS is at 4.99, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 11.62% after being -4.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 14.70%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 6.86%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -9.50%.

Union Pacific Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -7.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 5.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 20.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 7.60%, and return of investment of 14.80%. Long term debt is 0.75, with total debt totaling 0.77. However Union Pacific Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.4 and a quick ratio of 1.2.

The gross margin is 81.10%, with the operating margin at 36.20%. A healthy profit margin of 21.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 79.60%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 829, with the number of shares float at 821.95.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 4285.04, with the volume today at 466455. The related volume is 0.62. The day high today has been -2.49% and the low, 20.12%. The GAP is 0.14%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.