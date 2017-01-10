High Market Cap Stock of the Day – United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is United Parcel Service, Inc., (NYSE: UPS), with a large market cap of 99955.49. United Parcel Service, Inc. is in the industry Air Delivery & Freight Services and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/10/1999. United Parcel Service, Inc.’s price right now is 114.59 (a change of -0.16% and change from open, 0.06%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 0.92% and for the month at 1.05%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.24%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 6.44%. The 52 week high reached -4.86% and the low went to 35.21%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.11%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -3.25%, and for the quarter it has been 6.23%. For the half year, United Parcel Service, Inc. has seen performance at 5.80%. For the year to date it is 0.11%, so does a target price of 116.09 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether United Parcel Service, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 20.48, combined with a forward P/E of 18.61. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.29, P/S is 1.67, P/B is 36.79, P/cash is 18.66 and finally P/Free cash flow is 83.51.

With a current trading price of 114.59, the company has a dividend yield of 2.72%, representing a payout ratio of 54.60%. The EPS is at 5.6, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 6.00% after being 62.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 9.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 8.96%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 3.10%.

United Parcel Service, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 4.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 3.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 194.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 13.00%, and return of investment of 30.80%. Long term debt is 4.19, with total debt totaling 5.59. However United Parcel Service, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.2 and a quick ratio of 1.2.

The gross margin is 81.90%, with the operating margin at 13.20%. A healthy profit margin of 8.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.06%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 68.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 870.92, with the number of shares float at 686.47.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2499.38, with the volume today at 203514. The related volume is 0.47. The day high today has been -4.86% and the low, 9.00%. The GAP is -0.22%.

