High Market Cap Stock of the Day – United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is United Technologies Corporation, (NYSE: UTX), with a large market cap of 91697.6. United Technologies Corporation is in the industry Aerospace/Defense Products & Services and sector Industrial Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/2/1970. United Technologies Corporation’s price right now is 111.39 (a change of -0.10% and change from open, -0.22%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.20% and for the month at 1.15%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.57%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 7.87%. The 52 week high reached -1.28% and the low went to 37.13%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.72%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.66%, and for the quarter it has been 11.54%. For the half year, United Technologies Corporation has seen performance at 8.57%. For the year to date it is 1.72%, so does a target price of 116 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether United Technologies Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 24.46, combined with a forward P/E of 16.99. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.65, P/S is 1.61, P/B is 3.14, P/cash is 12.9 and finally P/Free cash flow is 194.69.

With a current trading price of 111.39, the company has a dividend yield of 2.37%, representing a payout ratio of 29.40%. The EPS is at 4.56, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -0.64% after being -32.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -11.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 6.70%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 7.70%.

United Technologies Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 4.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 1.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 25.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of 8.20%, and return of investment of 10.80%. Long term debt is 0.69, with total debt totaling 0.78. However United Technologies Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.3 and a quick ratio of 0.9.

The gross margin is 27.40%, with the operating margin at 12.20%. A healthy profit margin of 12.90%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.13%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 80.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 822.4, with the number of shares float at 821.38.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3357.72, with the volume today at 333390. The related volume is 0.57. The day high today has been -1.28% and the low, 12.09%. The GAP is 0.13%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.