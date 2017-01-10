High Market Cap Stock of the Day – UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, (NYSE: UNH), with a large market cap of 153928.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is in the industry Health Care Plans and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/26/1990. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s price right now is 161.63 (a change of -0.20% and change from open, 0.22%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.32% and for the month at 1.33%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.94%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 15.30%. The 52 week high reached -1.45% and the low went to 52.95%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.19%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.60%, and for the quarter it has been 18.98%. For the half year, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has seen performance at 16.41%. For the year to date it is 1.19%, so does a target price of 181.9 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 23.92, combined with a forward P/E of 17.03. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.52, P/S is 0.85, P/B is 4.09, P/cash is 12.03 and finally P/Free cash flow is 14.16.

With a current trading price of 161.63, the company has a dividend yield of 1.54%, representing a payout ratio of 32.70%. The EPS is at 6.77, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 18.63% after being 5.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 8.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 15.73%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 23.00%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 11.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 10.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 18.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 5.50%, and return of investment of 10.10%. Long term debt is 0.69, with total debt totaling 0.88. However UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 6.70%. A healthy profit margin of 3.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.60%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 87.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 950.47, with the number of shares float at 934.36.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3996.92, with the volume today at 472885. The related volume is 0.68. The day high today has been -1.45% and the low, 19.13%. The GAP is -0.42%.

