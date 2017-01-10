High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Universal Health Services, Inc., (NYSE: UHS), with a large market cap of 10843.92. Universal Health Services, Inc. is in the industry Hospitals and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/26/1990. Universal Health Services, Inc.’s price right now is 111.92 (a change of 0.34% and change from open, 0.34%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.34% and for the month at 2.91%. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.53%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -10.50%. The 52 week high reached -19.73% and the low went to 12.24%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.85%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.16%, and for the quarter it has been -7.10%. For the half year, Universal Health Services, Inc. has seen performance at -18.59%. For the year to date it is 4.85%, so does a target price of 132.93 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Universal Health Services, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 15.73, combined with a forward P/E of 13.82. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.89, P/S is 1.13, P/B is 2.46, P/cash is 175.75 and finally P/Free cash flow is 13.91.

With a current trading price of 111.92, the company has a dividend yield of 0.36%, representing a payout ratio of 5.60%. The EPS is at 7.09, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 9.84% after being 24.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 23.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 8.32%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 4.00%.

Universal Health Services, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 8.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 13.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 16.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 7.30%, and return of investment of 11.30%. Long term debt is 0.81, with total debt totaling 0.83. However Universal Health Services, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.2 and a quick ratio of 1.1.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 13.40%. A healthy profit margin of 7.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 1.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 94.60%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 97.22, with the number of shares float at 87.48.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1239.83, with the volume today at 173654. The related volume is 0.8. The day high today has been -13.31% and the low, 12.24%. The GAP is 0.01%.

