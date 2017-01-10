High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Unum Group, (NYSE: UNM), with a large market cap of 10376.25. Unum Group is in the industry Accident & Health Insurance and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/6/1986. Unum Group’s price right now is 44.52 (a change of 0.29% and change from open, 0.11%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.90% and for the month at 1.74%. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.38%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 24.57%. The 52 week high reached -1.40% and the low went to 88.81%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.05%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.19%, and for the quarter it has been 22.88%. For the half year, Unum Group has seen performance at 43.51%. For the year to date it is 1.05%, so does a target price of 43 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Unum Group is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 11.65, combined with a forward P/E of 10.85. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.69, P/S is 0.94, P/B is 1.11, P/cash is 118.05 and finally P/Free cash flow is 13.31.

With a current trading price of 44.52, the company has a dividend yield of 1.80%, representing a payout ratio of 19.80%. The EPS is at 3.81, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 4.87% after being 123.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -8.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 6.87%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 21.80%.

Unum Group has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 3.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 1.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 10.10%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.50%, and return of investment of 8.90%. Long term debt is 0.32, with total debt totaling 0.32. However Unum Group’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 13.20%. A healthy profit margin of 8.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 97.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 233.75, with the number of shares float at 230.69.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1846.31, with the volume today at 102893. The related volume is 0.32. The day high today has been -1.40% and the low, 27.53%. The GAP is 0.18%.

