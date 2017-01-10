High Market Cap Stock of the Day – V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is V.F. Corporation, (NYSE: VFC), with a large market cap of 21922.55. V.F. Corporation is in the industry Textile – Apparel Clothing and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/1/1985. V.F. Corporation’s price right now is 53.57 (a change of 1.21% and change from open, 0.89%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.49% and for the month at 1.84%. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.34%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -9.18%. The 52 week high reached -18.36% and the low went to 5.22%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.79%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -7.77%, and for the quarter it has been -2.26%. For the half year, V.F. Corporation has seen performance at -16.30%. For the year to date it is -0.79%, so does a target price of 60.3 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether V.F. Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 18.37, combined with a forward P/E of 15.51. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.15, P/S is 1.81, P/B is 4.49, P/cash is 29.71 and finally P/Free cash flow is 33.14.

With a current trading price of 53.57, the company has a dividend yield of 3.17%, representing a payout ratio of 55.10%. The EPS is at 2.88, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 9.01% after being 19.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 17.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 8.56%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 12.80%.

V.F. Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -1.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 9.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 22.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of 11.30%, and return of investment of 18.10%. Long term debt is 0.48, with total debt totaling 0.63. However V.F. Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.2 and a quick ratio of 1.3.

The gross margin is 48.20%, with the operating margin at 13.00%. A healthy profit margin of 9.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 86.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 414.18, with the number of shares float at 410.27.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2986.8, with the volume today at 365883. The related volume is 0.7. The day high today has been -7.51% and the low, 2.47%. The GAP is 0.32%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.