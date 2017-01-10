High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Vale S.A., (NYSE: VALE), with a large market cap of 43520.71. Vale S.A. is in the industry Industrial Metals & Minerals and sector Basic Materials. The home country is Brazil, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/21/2002. Vale S.A.’s price right now is 8.78 (a change of 6.81% and change from open, 1.74%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 3.33% and for the month at 3.70%. The 20 day simple moving average is 11.17%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 50.89%. The 52 week high reached -6.00% and the low went to 314.68%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 7.87%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -10.26%, and for the quarter it has been 48.46%. For the half year, Vale S.A. has seen performance at 61.51%. For the year to date it is 7.87%, so does a target price of 8.17 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Vale S.A. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 10.69. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 1.71, P/B is 1.07, P/cash is 7.94 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 8.78, the company has a dividend yield of 0.60%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -1.03, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -10.69% after being 136.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -35.70%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be *TBA. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 127.20%.

Vale S.A. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 12.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 12.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -48.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of -18.80%, and return of investment of -13.10%. Long term debt is 0.75, with total debt totaling 0.81. However Vale S.A.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.8 and a quick ratio of 1.4.

The gross margin is 25.20%, with the operating margin at *TBA. A healthy profit margin of *TBA. Insider ownership is at a value of 38.50%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 14.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 5294.49, with the number of shares float at 3021.89.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 32968.97, with the volume today at 9322653. The related volume is 1.62. The day high today has been -6.00% and the low, 34.03%. The GAP is 4.99%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.