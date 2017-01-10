High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Valero Energy Corporation, (NYSE: VLO), with a large market cap of 30502.99. Valero Energy Corporation is in the industry Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/4/1982. Valero Energy Corporation’s price right now is 66.77 (a change of 0.60% and change from open, 1.03%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.77% and for the month at 2.15%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.77%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 17.74%. The 52 week high reached -6.48% and the low went to 45.37%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -2.85%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -1.73%, and for the quarter it has been 23.44%. For the half year, Valero Energy Corporation has seen performance at 39.70%. For the year to date it is -2.85%, so does a target price of 71.06 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Valero Energy Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 14.03, combined with a forward P/E of 12.5. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 0.41, P/B is 1.49, P/cash is 5.13 and finally P/Free cash flow is 16.18.

With a current trading price of 66.77, the company has a dividend yield of 3.62%, representing a payout ratio of 48.40%. The EPS is at 4.73, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 41.42% after being 14.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 37.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be -11.94%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -52.20%.

Valero Energy Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -13.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 1.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 10.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 4.90%, and return of investment of 16.10%. Long term debt is 0.39, with total debt totaling 0.44. However Valero Energy Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.1 and a quick ratio of 1.3.

The gross margin is 14.20%, with the operating margin at 4.90%. A healthy profit margin of 3.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 80.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 459.59, with the number of shares float at 450.44.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 5216.73, with the volume today at 640413. The related volume is 0.7. The day high today has been -6.48% and the low, 17.41%. The GAP is -0.42%.

