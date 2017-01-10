High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Vantiv, Inc., (NYSE: VNTV), with a large market cap of 12169.46. Vantiv, Inc. is in the industry Business Services and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/22/2012. Vantiv, Inc.’s price right now is 61.76 (a change of -0.31% and change from open, -0.37%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.82% and for the month at 1.41%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.59%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 10.51%. The 52 week high reached -1.61% and the low went to 47.01%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.91%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 7.81%, and for the quarter it has been 9.68%. For the half year, Vantiv, Inc. has seen performance at 4.77%. For the year to date it is 3.91%, so does a target price of 64.42 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Vantiv, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 56.63, combined with a forward P/E of 20.19. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.83, P/S is 3.5, P/B is 7.65, P/cash is 66.21 and finally P/Free cash flow is 21.44.

With a current trading price of 61.76, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 1.09, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 13.88% after being 17.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 48.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 14.79%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 63.50%.

Vantiv, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 12.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 22.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 20.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of 3.40%, and return of investment of 8.60%. Long term debt is 2.29, with total debt totaling 2.38. However Vantiv, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.8 and a quick ratio of 0.8.

The gross margin is 53.40%, with the operating margin at 15.70%. A healthy profit margin of 6.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 97.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 196.44, with the number of shares float at 160.36.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1139.03, with the volume today at 93003. The related volume is 0.47. The day high today has been -1.61% and the low, 13.57%. The GAP is 0.06%.

