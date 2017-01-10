High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Ventas, Inc., (NYSE: VTR), with a large market cap of 22510.79. Ventas, Inc. is in the industry REIT – Healthcare Facilities and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 5/5/1997. Ventas, Inc.’s price right now is 61.82 (a change of -2.57% and change from open, -0.59%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.45% and for the month at 1.89%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.11%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -5.89%. The 52 week high reached -17.59% and the low went to 38.25%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.49%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 3.34%, and for the quarter it has been -3.99%. For the half year, Ventas, Inc. has seen performance at -11.26%. For the year to date it is 1.49%, so does a target price of 65.85 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Ventas, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 40.86, combined with a forward P/E of 34.98. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 6.6, P/B is 2.08, P/cash is 252.08 and finally P/Free cash flow is 153.97.

With a current trading price of 61.82, the company has a dividend yield of 4.89%, representing a payout ratio of 175.10%. The EPS is at 1.55, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 8.62% after being -3.70% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -3.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be -4.60%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 216.20%.

Ventas, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 4.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 26.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 5.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.50%, and return of investment of 3.70%. Long term debt is 1.05, with total debt totaling 1.05. However Ventas, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 57.90%, with the operating margin at 27.00%. A healthy profit margin of 16.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 93.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 354.78, with the number of shares float at 352.06.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2252.18, with the volume today at 441203. The related volume is 1.12. The day high today has been -7.92% and the low, 11.43%. The GAP is -1.99%.

