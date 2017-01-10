High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Verisk Analytics, Inc., (NASDAQ: VRSK), with a large market cap of 13566.36. Verisk Analytics, Inc. is in the industry Business Services and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/7/2009. Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s price right now is 81.63 (a change of -0.12% and change from open, -0.11%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.03% and for the month at 1.05%. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.08%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 0.76%. The 52 week high reached -5.08% and the low went to 25.99%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.69%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -1.70%, and for the quarter it has been 2.66%. For the half year, Verisk Analytics, Inc. has seen performance at -2.73%. For the year to date it is 0.69%, so does a target price of 87.21 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Verisk Analytics, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 30.67, combined with a forward P/E of 24.36. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.16, P/S is 6.62, P/B is 9.35, P/cash is 80.61 and finally P/Free cash flow is 33.22.

With a current trading price of 81.63, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 2.67, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 8.65% after being 37.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 18.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 9.70%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 3.00%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 5.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 12.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 42.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 11.60%, and return of investment of 11.70%. Long term debt is 1.54, with total debt totaling 1.55. However Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.8 and a quick ratio of 0.8.

The gross margin is 64.10%, with the operating margin at 38.00%. A healthy profit margin of 29.10%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 94.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 165.99, with the number of shares float at 154.8.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 844.45, with the volume today at 40607. The related volume is 0.28. The day high today has been -3.79% and the low, 1.19%. The GAP is -0.01%.

