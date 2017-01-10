High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, (NASDAQ: VRTX), with a large market cap of 20466.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is in the industry Biotechnology and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/24/1991. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s price right now is 82 (a change of -1.04% and change from open, -0.73%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 4.46% and for the month at 3.31%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.61%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -5.82%. The 52 week high reached -25.41% and the low went to 14.75%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 12.47%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 10.01%, and for the quarter it has been -3.31%. For the half year, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has seen performance at -8.04%. For the year to date it is 12.47%, so does a target price of 100.5 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 36.62. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 12.32, P/B is 19.87, P/cash is 18.14 and finally P/Free cash flow is 45.64.

With a current trading price of 82, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -0.9, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 179.73% after being 26.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 9.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 54.03%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 59.70%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 33.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 48.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -22.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of -8.60%, and return of investment of -28.20%. Long term debt is 0.49, with total debt totaling 0.8. However Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.1 and a quick ratio of 2.

The gross margin is 87.40%, with the operating margin at -5.00%. A healthy profit margin of -13.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 98.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 247, with the number of shares float at 245.92.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2087.65, with the volume today at 322811. The related volume is 0.91. The day high today has been -16.27% and the low, 14.75%. The GAP is -0.31%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.