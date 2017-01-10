High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Viacom, Inc., (NASDAQ: VIAB), with a large market cap of 15260.47. Viacom, Inc. is in the industry Entertainment – Diversified and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/5/2005. Viacom, Inc.’s price right now is 38.6 (a change of 0.68% and change from open, 0.16%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.55% and for the month at 2.67%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.25%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -1.90%. The 52 week high reached -16.39% and the low went to 32.25%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 9.23%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.45%, and for the quarter it has been 6.31%. For the half year, Viacom, Inc. has seen performance at -12.59%. For the year to date it is 9.23%, so does a target price of 41.6 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Viacom, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 10.63, combined with a forward P/E of 9.41. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 1.22, P/B is 3.56, P/cash is 40.27 and finally P/Free cash flow is 27.06.

With a current trading price of 38.6, the company has a dividend yield of 2.09%, representing a payout ratio of 38.60%. The EPS is at 3.61, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 7.16% after being -23.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 0.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be -3.86%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -71.40%.

Viacom, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -14.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -3.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 36.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of 6.40%, and return of investment of 12.40%. Long term debt is 2.78, with total debt totaling 2.79. However Viacom, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.2 and a quick ratio of 1.

The gross margin is 46.50%, with the operating margin at 20.20%. A healthy profit margin of 11.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 90.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 398.03, with the number of shares float at 354.66.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3783.77, with the volume today at 646940. The related volume is 1.01. The day high today has been -2.78% and the low, 13.73%. The GAP is 0.52%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.