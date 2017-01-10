High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Visa Inc., (NYSE: V), with a large market cap of 187632.6. Visa Inc. is in the industry Credit Services and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/19/2008. Visa Inc.’s price right now is 81.16 (a change of -0.72% and change from open, -0.66%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.49% and for the month at 1.19%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.91%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 2.33%. The 52 week high reached -3.13% and the low went to 23.68%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.78%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 3.08%, and for the quarter it has been -1.16%. For the half year, Visa Inc. has seen performance at 7.25%. For the year to date it is 4.78%, so does a target price of 94.45 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Visa Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 39.61, combined with a forward P/E of 21.28. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.51, P/S is 12.44, P/B is 7.09, P/cash is 20.99 and finally P/Free cash flow is 50.7.

With a current trading price of 81.16, the company has a dividend yield of 0.81%, representing a payout ratio of 22.60%. The EPS is at 2.06, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 16.93% after being -19.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 9.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 15.80%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 6.80%.

Visa Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 19.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 10.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 20.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of 10.00%, and return of investment of 13.60%. Long term debt is 0.58, with total debt totaling 0.58. However Visa Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.8 and a quick ratio of 1.8.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 52.30%. A healthy profit margin of 39.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 93.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 2295.2, with the number of shares float at 1834.81.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 10446.7, with the volume today at 930927. The related volume is 0.51. The day high today has been -3.13% and the low, 7.97%. The GAP is -0.06%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.