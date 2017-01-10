High Market Cap Stock of the Day – VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is VMware, Inc., (NYSE: VMW), with a large market cap of 32321.49. VMware, Inc. is in the industry Technical & System Software and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 8/15/2007. VMware, Inc.’s price right now is 81.41 (a change of 1.07% and change from open, 0.51%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.73% and for the month at 1.77%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.52%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 18.95%. The 52 week high reached -1.92% and the low went to 88.23%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.31%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.75%, and for the quarter it has been 8.87%. For the half year, VMware, Inc. has seen performance at 35.22%. For the year to date it is 2.31%, so does a target price of 80.75 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether VMware, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 30.59, combined with a forward P/E of 17.18. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.98, P/S is 4.67, P/B is 4.18, P/cash is 3.92 and finally P/Free cash flow is 14.45.

With a current trading price of 81.41, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 2.63, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 7.45% after being 14.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 22.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.25%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 24.30%.

VMware, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 6.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 18.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 13.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 7.00%, and return of investment of 10.40%. Long term debt is 0.18, with total debt totaling 0.18. However VMware, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.4 and a quick ratio of 2.4.

The gross margin is 84.90%, with the operating margin at 19.40%. A healthy profit margin of 16.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 1.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 80.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 401.26, with the number of shares float at 69.47.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1651.31, with the volume today at 221594. The related volume is 0.77. The day high today has been -1.92% and the low, 8.76%. The GAP is 0.56%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.