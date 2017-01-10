High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Vornado Realty Trust, (NYSE: VNO), with a large market cap of 20080.34. Vornado Realty Trust is in the industry REIT – Diversified and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/5/1988. Vornado Realty Trust’s price right now is 105.53 (a change of -0.50% and change from open, -0.30%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.88% and for the month at 1.94%. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.00%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 7.95%. The 52 week high reached -2.29% and the low went to 36.42%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.62%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.35%, and for the quarter it has been 10.92%. For the half year, Vornado Realty Trust has seen performance at 6.59%. For the year to date it is 1.62%, so does a target price of 111.18 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Vornado Realty Trust is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 51.09, combined with a forward P/E of 57.33. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.22, P/S is 7.97, P/B is 3.8, P/cash is 14.84 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 105.53, the company has a dividend yield of 2.38%, representing a payout ratio of 117.90%. The EPS is at 2.08, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 46.59% after being 214.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 0.70%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 15.86%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -61.70%.

Vornado Realty Trust has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 0.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -0.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 7.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.90%, and return of investment of 5.10%. Long term debt is 2.12, with total debt totaling 2.12. However Vornado Realty Trust’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 59.50%, with the operating margin at 23.20%. A healthy profit margin of 16.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 9.12%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 91.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 189.33, with the number of shares float at 165.66.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1020.03, with the volume today at 80032. The related volume is 0.45. The day high today has been -2.29% and the low, 22.21%. The GAP is -0.20%.

