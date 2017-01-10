High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Vulcan Materials Company, (NYSE: VMC), with a large market cap of 16714.46. Vulcan Materials Company is in the industry General Building Materials and sector Industrial Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/5/1988. Vulcan Materials Company’s price right now is 123.08 (a change of 0.29% and change from open, 0.04%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.39% and for the month at 2.18%. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.76%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 5.18%. The 52 week high reached -10.79% and the low went to 57.24%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -1.94%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -5.54%, and for the quarter it has been 15.44%. For the half year, Vulcan Materials Company has seen performance at -0.69%. For the year to date it is -1.94%, so does a target price of 136 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Vulcan Materials Company is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 43.3, combined with a forward P/E of 28.97. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.02, P/S is 4.67, P/B is 3.62, P/cash is 123.45 and finally P/Free cash flow is 148.71.

With a current trading price of 123.08, the company has a dividend yield of 0.65%, representing a payout ratio of 25.10%. The EPS is at 2.83, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 39.85% after being 10.70% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 32.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 21.40%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 13.70%.

Vulcan Materials Company has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -2.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 6.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 8.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 4.50%, and return of investment of 7.10%. Long term debt is 0.44, with total debt totaling 0.44. However Vulcan Materials Company’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 3 and a quick ratio of 2.

The gross margin is 28.40%, with the operating margin at 19.00%. A healthy profit margin of 10.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 89.60%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 136.2, with the number of shares float at 131.62.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1306.86, with the volume today at 109194. The related volume is 0.48. The day high today has been -10.79% and the low, 11.44%. The GAP is 0.25%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.