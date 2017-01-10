High Market Cap Stock of the Day – W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is W.W. Grainger, Inc., (NYSE: GWW), with a large market cap of 13768.02. W.W. Grainger, Inc. is in the industry Industrial Equipment Wholesale and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/17/1984. W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s price right now is 230.94 (a change of 0.26% and change from open, 0.49%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.84% and for the month at 1.48%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.77%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 3.20%. The 52 week high reached -4.07% and the low went to 33.58%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.82%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -2.85%, and for the quarter it has been 3.24%. For the half year, W.W. Grainger, Inc. has seen performance at 0.62%. For the year to date it is -0.82%, so does a target price of 223.25 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether W.W. Grainger, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 20.71, combined with a forward P/E of 19.39. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 4.06, P/S is 1.36, P/B is 6.77, P/cash is 48.14 and finally P/Free cash flow is 46.93.

With a current trading price of 230.94, the company has a dividend yield of 2.12%, representing a payout ratio of 42.70%. The EPS is at 11.12, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 3.41% after being 1.10% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 10.80%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 5.10%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 4.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 2.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 6.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 31.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 11.60%, and return of investment of 19.60%. Long term debt is 0.92, with total debt totaling 1.12. However W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2 and a quick ratio of 1.1.

The gross margin is 40.70%, with the operating margin at 11.80%. A healthy profit margin of 6.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 1.50%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 83.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 59.77, with the number of shares float at 54.29.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 668.17, with the volume today at 89902. The related volume is 0.77. The day high today has been -4.07% and the low, 14.96%. The GAP is -0.23%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.