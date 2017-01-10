High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Waters Corporation, (NYSE: WAT), with a large market cap of 10874.13. Waters Corporation is in the industry Medical Instruments & Supplies and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/17/1995. Waters Corporation’s price right now is 137.58 (a change of -1.15% and change from open, -0.84%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.88% and for the month at 1.64%. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.13%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -4.34%. The 52 week high reached -15.35% and the low went to 22.84%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.56%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.84%, and for the quarter it has been -12.47%. For the half year, Waters Corporation has seen performance at -4.53%. For the year to date it is 3.56%, so does a target price of 154.93 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Waters Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 30.59, combined with a forward P/E of 19.71. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.34, P/S is 6.84, P/B is 4.98, P/cash is 4.01 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 137.58, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at 4.55, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 7.93% after being 11.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 6.80%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 9.16%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 11.80%.

Waters Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 5.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 4.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of *TBA. The management has seen a return of assets of *TBA, and return of investment of 13.30%. Long term debt is 0.73, with total debt totaling 0.79. However Waters Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 6.8 and a quick ratio of 6.2.

The gross margin is 58.60%, with the operating margin at *TBA. A healthy profit margin of *TBA. Insider ownership is at a value of 3.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 94.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 78.13, with the number of shares float at 76.83.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 634.3, with the volume today at 105155. The related volume is 0.95. The day high today has been -5.29% and the low, 3.17%. The GAP is -0.31%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.