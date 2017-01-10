High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Welltower Inc., (NYSE: HCN), with a large market cap of 24695.82. Welltower Inc. is in the industry REIT – Healthcare Facilities and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/17/1992. Welltower Inc.’s price right now is 67.05 (a change of -1.97% and change from open, -1.09%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.89% and for the month at 1.94%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.31%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -5.13%. The 52 week high reached -15.58% and the low went to 29.93%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.20%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 4.80%, and for the quarter it has been -1.64%. For the half year, Welltower Inc. has seen performance at -9.23%. For the year to date it is 2.20%, so does a target price of 70 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Welltower Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 39.72, combined with a forward P/E of 33.79. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 13.7, P/S is 5.84, P/B is 1.78, P/cash is 57.62 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 67.05, the company has a dividend yield of 5.03%, representing a payout ratio of 149.60%. The EPS is at 1.72, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -10.60% after being 62.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 56.80%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 2.90%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -6.30%.

Welltower Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 10.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 46.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 6.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.80%, and return of investment of 4.00%. Long term debt is 0.97, with total debt totaling 0.97. However Welltower Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 28.80%. A healthy profit margin of 19.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 87.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 361.05, with the number of shares float at 360.92.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2259.14, with the volume today at 404446. The related volume is 1.03. The day high today has been -3.46% and the low, 12.90%. The GAP is -0.89%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.