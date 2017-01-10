High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Western Digital Corporation, (NASDAQ: WDC), with a large market cap of 20563.46. Western Digital Corporation is in the industry Data Storage Devices and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/2/1987. Western Digital Corporation’s price right now is 72.02 (a change of 0.22% and change from open, 0.28%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.54% and for the month at 2.72%. The 20 day simple moving average is 13.62%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 41.08%. The 52 week high reached -0.39% and the low went to 111.48%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 5.75%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 4.66%, and for the quarter it has been 23.36%. For the half year, Western Digital Corporation has seen performance at 47.53%. For the year to date it is 5.75%, so does a target price of 79.02 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Western Digital Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 8.63. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 1.43, P/B is 1.9, P/cash is 4.75 and finally P/Free cash flow is 26.71.

With a current trading price of 72.02, the company has a dividend yield of 2.78%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -1.3, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 17.77% after being -83.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -20.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 2.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -206.20%.

Western Digital Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 40.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 6.40%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -4.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of -1.80%, and return of investment of 2.00%. Long term debt is 1.21, with total debt totaling 1.22. However Western Digital Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.3 and a quick ratio of 1.8.

The gross margin is 26.60%, with the operating margin at 2.60%. A healthy profit margin of -2.80%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 88.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 286.16, with the number of shares float at 284.35.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 4378.64, with the volume today at 506215. The related volume is 0.68. The day high today has been -0.39% and the low, 33.68%. The GAP is -0.06%.

