High Market Cap Stock of the Day – WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is WestRock Company, (NYSE: WRK), with a large market cap of 13012.42. WestRock Company is in the industry Packaging & Containers and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/24/2015. WestRock Company’s price right now is 51.94 (a change of -0.49% and change from open, -0.20%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.02% and for the month at 1.97%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.67%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 18.16%. The 52 week high reached -3.02% and the low went to 79.33%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.82%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -1.12%, and for the quarter it has been 13.16%. For the half year, WestRock Company has seen performance at 36.54%. For the year to date it is 2.82%, so does a target price of 52.4 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether WestRock Company is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 90.63, combined with a forward P/E of 16.62. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 0.92, P/B is 1.35, P/cash is 38.17 and finally P/Free cash flow is 25.46.

With a current trading price of 51.94, the company has a dividend yield of 3.07%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at 0.58, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 9.26% after being -79.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -15.80%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be -1.20%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -186.80%.

WestRock Company has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -0.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 21.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -3.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of -1.60%, and return of investment of 2.20%. Long term debt is 0.56, with total debt totaling 0.6. However WestRock Company’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.8 and a quick ratio of 1.

The gross margin is 19.50%, with the operating margin at 3.10%. A healthy profit margin of -2.80%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.90%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 90.60%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 249.28, with the number of shares float at 246.83.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1545.3, with the volume today at 254232. The related volume is 0.94. The day high today has been -3.02% and the low, 19.58%. The GAP is -0.29%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.