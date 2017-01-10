High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Whirlpool Corporation, (NYSE: WHR), with a large market cap of 13631.65. Whirlpool Corporation is in the industry Appliances and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/10/1983. Whirlpool Corporation’s price right now is 181.96 (a change of 0.19% and change from open, -0.08%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.96% and for the month at 1.99%. The 20 day simple moving average is 8.06%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 5.84%. The 52 week high reached -5.17% and the low went to 50.70%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.09%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 4.49%, and for the quarter it has been 11.76%. For the half year, Whirlpool Corporation has seen performance at 6.36%. For the year to date it is -0.09%, so does a target price of 196.75 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Whirlpool Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 15.86, combined with a forward P/E of 11.37. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.2, P/S is 0.66, P/B is 2.75, P/cash is 13.3 and finally P/Free cash flow is 52.63.

With a current trading price of 181.96, the company has a dividend yield of 2.20%, representing a payout ratio of 32.80%. The EPS is at 11.45, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 12.65% after being 20.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 4.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 13.20%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 5.40%.

Whirlpool Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -0.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 2.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 18.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 4.50%, and return of investment of 12.30%. Long term debt is 0.74, with total debt totaling 1.08. However Whirlpool Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1 and a quick ratio of 0.6.

The gross margin is 18.10%, with the operating margin at 6.80%. A healthy profit margin of 4.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.75%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 93.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 75.06, with the number of shares float at 74.35.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 962.61, with the volume today at 81668. The related volume is 0.49. The day high today has been -3.18% and the low, 25.47%. The GAP is 0.28%.

