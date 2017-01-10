High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Williams Partners L.P. (NYSE:WPZ)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Williams Partners L.P., (NYSE: WPZ), with a large market cap of 23470.1. Williams Partners L.P. is in the industry Oil & Gas Pipelines and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/29/2010. Williams Partners L.P.’s price right now is 38.84 (a change of 0.47% and change from open, -1.04%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.72% and for the month at 2.24%. The 20 day simple moving average is 8.29%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 18.03%. The 52 week high reached -1.52% and the low went to 230.67%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.66%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 11.61%, and for the quarter it has been 8.61%. For the half year, Williams Partners L.P. has seen performance at 14.86%. For the year to date it is 1.66%, so does a target price of 55 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Williams Partners L.P. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 29.27. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 3.22, P/B is 1.23, P/cash is 345.15 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 38.84, the company has a dividend yield of 8.79%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -2.93, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 1932.31% after being -421.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -44.80%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 4.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 228.60%.

Williams Partners L.P. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 6.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 74.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -9.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of -3.70%, and return of investment of -2.40%. Long term debt is 0.99, with total debt totaling 1.03. However Williams Partners L.P.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.6 and a quick ratio of 0.6.

The gross margin is 78.50%, with the operating margin at -13.30%. A healthy profit margin of -24.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 57.96%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 35.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 607.09, with the number of shares float at 249.14.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1310.33, with the volume today at 2061629. The related volume is 9.03. The day high today has been -1.52% and the low, 17.95%. The GAP is 1.53%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.