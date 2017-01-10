High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, (NASDAQ: WLTW), with a large market cap of 17389.38. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is in the industry Insurance Brokers and sector Financial. The home country is United Kingdom, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/6/2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s price right now is 125.95 (a change of -0.05% and change from open, -0.06%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.62% and for the month at 1.61%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.58%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 2.25%. The 52 week high reached -5.22% and the low went to 22.92%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.05%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.40%, and for the quarter it has been -3.48%. For the half year, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has seen performance at 1.16%. For the year to date it is 3.05%, so does a target price of 137.94 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 74.65, combined with a forward P/E of 14.8. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.3, P/S is 2.51, P/B is 1.62, P/cash is 22.67 and finally P/Free cash flow is 75.28.

With a current trading price of 125.95, the company has a dividend yield of 1.52%, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 1.69, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 10.54% after being 2.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -5.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 57.30%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -113.60%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 110.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 2.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 2.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.90%, and return of investment of 8.40%. Long term debt is 0.3, with total debt totaling 0.35. However Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1 and a quick ratio of 1.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 6.70%. A healthy profit margin of 3.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 90.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 138, with the number of shares float at 136.28.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 727.82, with the volume today at 113704. The related volume is 0.92. The day high today has been -1.49% and the low, 12.13%. The GAP is 0.02%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.