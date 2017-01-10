High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Wipro Limited, (NYSE: WIT), with a large market cap of 17471.22. Wipro Limited is in the industry Information Technology Services and sector Technology. The home country is India, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/19/2000. Wipro Limited’s price right now is 9.74 (a change of -0.10% and change from open, -0.61%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.71% and for the month at 1.59%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.48%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -10.51%. The 52 week high reached -25.44% and the low went to 7.15%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.72%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 3.39%, and for the quarter it has been 0.10%. For the half year, Wipro Limited has seen performance at -21.43%. For the year to date it is 0.72%, so does a target price of 9.25 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Wipro Limited is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 18.86, combined with a forward P/E of 16.55. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.8, P/S is 2.2, P/B is 3.31, P/cash is 3.75 and finally P/Free cash flow is 29.89.

With a current trading price of 9.74, the company has a dividend yield of 0.31%, representing a payout ratio of 17.10%. The EPS is at 0.52, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 10.71% after being 2.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 9.70%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.50%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -6.40%.

Wipro Limited has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 10.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 13.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 18.10%. The management has seen a return of assets of 11.90%, and return of investment of 10.30%. Long term debt is 0.04, with total debt totaling 0.26. However Wipro Limited’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.4 and a quick ratio of 2.4.

The gross margin is 29.40%, with the operating margin at 17.50%. A healthy profit margin of 15.90%. Insider ownership is at a value of 79.00%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 2.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1791.92, with the number of shares float at 889.31.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 725.98, with the volume today at 83683. The related volume is 0.66. The day high today has been -1.22% and the low, 7.15%. The GAP is 0.51%.

