High Market Cap Stock of the Day – WPP plc (NASDAQ:WPPGY)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is WPP plc, (NASDAQ: WPPGY), with a large market cap of 28980.97. WPP plc is in the industry Advertising Agencies and sector Services. The home country is United Kingdom, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/26/1990. WPP plc’s price right now is 113.94 (a change of 0.60% and change from open, 0.06%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 0.68% and for the month at 0.87%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.68%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 2.66%. The 52 week high reached -5.22% and the low went to 22.58%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.35%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 8.41%, and for the quarter it has been 0.66%. For the half year, WPP plc has seen performance at 5.61%. For the year to date it is 2.35%, so does a target price of 137 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether WPP plc is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 28.39, combined with a forward P/E of 73.5. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.68, P/S is 1.81, P/B is 2.61, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 113.94, the company has a dividend yield of 2.92%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at 3.99, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 12.56% after being 9.70% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 14.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.60%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -56.60%.

WPP plc has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -38.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 5.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of *TBA. The management has seen a return of assets of *TBA, and return of investment of 10.30%. Long term debt is *TBA, with total debt totaling *TBA. However WPP plc’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 85.70%, with the operating margin at *TBA. A healthy profit margin of *TBA. Insider ownership is at a value of 2.80%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 4.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 255.88, with the number of shares float at 249.95.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 121.72, with the volume today at 30150. The related volume is 1.46. The day high today has been 0.24% and the low, 11.96%. The GAP is 0.54%.

