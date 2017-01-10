High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Xilinx, Inc., (NASDAQ: XLNX), with a large market cap of 14969.7. Xilinx, Inc. is in the industry Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/18/1990. Xilinx, Inc.’s price right now is 58.58 (a change of -0.81% and change from open, -0.78%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.62% and for the month at 2.14%. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.26%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 17.24%. The 52 week high reached -5.88% and the low went to 48.83%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -2.17%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 6.80%, and for the quarter it has been 12.40%. For the half year, Xilinx, Inc. has seen performance at 26.70%. For the year to date it is -2.17%, so does a target price of 54.29 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Xilinx, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 26.02, combined with a forward P/E of 24.83. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.39, P/S is 6.53, P/B is 5.68, P/cash is 4.29 and finally P/Free cash flow is 26.9.

With a current trading price of 58.58, the company has a dividend yield of 2.24%, representing a payout ratio of 54.00%. The EPS is at 2.27, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 6.06% after being -12.70% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -3.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 7.67%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 26.90%.

Xilinx, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 9.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -1.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 23.10%. The management has seen a return of assets of 12.30%, and return of investment of 14.00%. Long term debt is 0.38, with total debt totaling 0.6. However Xilinx, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 4 and a quick ratio of 3.8.

The gross margin is 69.50%, with the operating margin at 30.60%. A healthy profit margin of 26.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 95.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 253.47, with the number of shares float at 251.2.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2876.38, with the volume today at 248410. The related volume is 0.51. The day high today has been -5.88% and the low, 17.68%. The GAP is -0.03%.

