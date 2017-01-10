High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Zoetis Inc., (NYSE: ZTS), with a large market cap of 26716.04. Zoetis Inc. is in the industry Drugs – Generic and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 2/1/2013. Zoetis Inc.’s price right now is 53.98 (a change of 0.06% and change from open, -0.09%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.74% and for the month at 1.47%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.78%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 9.19%. The 52 week high reached -1.35% and the low went to 41.96%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.78%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 5.25%, and for the quarter it has been 4.26%. For the half year, Zoetis Inc. has seen performance at 11.94%. For the year to date it is 0.78%, so does a target price of 57.4 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Zoetis Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 39.07, combined with a forward P/E of 23.04. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3, P/S is 5.47, P/B is 16.86, P/cash is 41.04 and finally P/Free cash flow is 51.88.

With a current trading price of 53.98, the company has a dividend yield of 0.78%, representing a payout ratio of 26.50%. The EPS is at 1.38, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 20.54% after being -41.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 25.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 13.03%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 27.40%.

Zoetis Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 2.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 5.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 53.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 9.00%, and return of investment of 5.70%. Long term debt is 2.82, with total debt totaling 2.82. However Zoetis Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 3.2 and a quick ratio of 1.7.

The gross margin is 65.30%, with the operating margin at 21.80%. A healthy profit margin of 14.10%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.01%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 94.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 495.2, with the number of shares float at 492.47.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3400.72, with the volume today at 263170. The related volume is 0.44. The day high today has been -1.35% and the low, 15.19%. The GAP is 0.15%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.