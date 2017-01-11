Hospitals: Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Position of the day

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Hospitals is valued at 10921.69. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Universal Health Services, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment for Universal Health Services, Inc. NYSE:UHS Hospitals on its PE ratio displays a value of 15.84 with a Forward PE of 13.92. Universal Health Services, Inc. Hospitals has a PEG of 1.9 alongside a PS value of 1.14 and a PB value of 2.48.

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Hospitals shows a Dividend Yield of 0.36% with a Payout Ratio of 5.60%. Universal Health Services, Inc. Hospitals holds an EPS of 7.09 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 24.60%. The growth for the next year comes down to 9.84%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 23.60%. Eventually, Universal Health Services, Inc. Hospitals exhibits an EPS value of 8.32% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Universal Health Services, Inc. Hospitals NYSE shows a value of 8.20% with Outstanding shares of 97.22.

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Hospitals has a Current Ratio of 1.2 with a Quick Ratio value of 1.1. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of -3.04% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -10.18%. Its Day High was -10.18% and Day Low showed 12.62%. The 52-Week High shows -19.46% with a 52-Week Low of 12.62%.

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Hospitals has a current market price of 112.3 and the change is -0.04%. Its Target Price was fixed at 132.93 at an IPO Date of 3/26/1990. At present, the Gross Margin for Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS Hospitals is moving around at *TBA alongside a Profit Margin of 7.30%. Performance week shows a value of 5.28%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at -0.12%. Volatility for the week appears to be 2.12% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 2.67%.