Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) from Electric Utilities – Todays Top Gains

Outlined as the total market value of all unsettled shares of the company, the current market cap for the Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Electric Utilities is valued at 13472.26. The dominant statistics will authorize the investment community to govern the size of Huaneng Power International, Inc. compared to the sales or total assets figures. Consequently, investors will be able to grasp the rudimentary determinant of asset distribution and all kinds of risk-return parameters for stocks together with the stock mutual funds. Nevertheless, it is a common misunderstanding that a greater share price directs towards a larger company where stock price might also twist the definite worth of the organization.

The current assessment forHuaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Electric Utilities on its PE ratio displays a value of 6.09 with a Forward PE of 13.85. Huaneng Power International, Inc. Electric Utilities has a PEG of 0.46 alongside a PS value of 0.81 and a PB value of 0.8.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Electric Utilities shows a Dividend Yield of 11.31% with a Payout Ratio of 64.40%. Huaneng Power International, Inc. Electric Utilities holds an EPS of 4.2 that demonstrates an EPS growth this year at 23.40%. The growth for the next year comes down to -37.77%, and its growth for the last five years shows at 27.80%. Eventually, Huaneng Power International, Inc. Electric Utilities exhibits an EPS value of 13.10% for the next five years. Sales growth in the quarter for Huaneng Power International, Inc. Electric Utilities NYSE shows a value of -21.30% with Outstanding shares of 527.29.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Electric Utilities has a Current Ratio of 0.3 with a Quick Ratio value of 0.2. The firm shows a 20-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.78% with a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -3.48%. Its Day High was -3.48% and Day Low showed 7.81%. The 52-Week High shows -32.39% with a 52-Week Low of 11.84%.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Electric Utilities has a current market price of 25.55 and the change is -1.69%. Its Target Price was fixed at 23.5 at an IPO Date of 10/6/1994. At present, the Gross Margin for Huaneng Power International, Inc. HNP Electric Utilities is moving around at 97.20% alongside a Profit Margin of 9.40%. Performance week shows a value of -1.62%, and the Performance for the Month is valued at 0.31%. Volatility for the week appears to be 1.04% in conjunction with the Volatility for the month at 0.96%.