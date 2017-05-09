Hunting for the best stocks? Check out the detailed stats for: LiLAC Group (LILA)

Summary of LiLAC Group (LILA) | Monday May 8, 2017

LiLAC Group (NASDAQ:LILA), from Services sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

LiLAC Group stated a price of 21.53 today, indicating a positive change of 3.86%.

LiLAC Group is operating with a market capitalization of 34.78B, with a return on assets (ROA) of -2.10% and an average volume of 315.15.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at -7.10% and the debt to equity stands at 1.42.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for LiLAC Group stands at -49.50% while the 52-week low stands at 12.72%.

The performance week for LiLAC Group is at -3.45% and the performance month is at -8.48%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at -11.94% and -23.36% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at -5.60%.

The simple 20 day moving average for LiLAC Group is -1.24% and the simple 200-day moving average is at -13.67%.

The volatility (week) for LiLAC Group is at 3.09% and the volatility (month) is at 2.56%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

LiLAC Group’s short ratio is currently at 6.17 and the float short is at 0.18%.

LiLAC Group’s P/E ratio currently stands at *TBA, while the P/S ratio is at 12.77 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -312.80%.