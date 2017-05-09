Hunting for the best stocks? Check out the detailed stats for: PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Summary of PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) | Monday May 8, 2017

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG), from Basic Materials sector has been on the upside of the performance spectrum.

PPG Industries, Inc. stated a price of 108.99 today, indicating a positive change of -1.42%.

PPG Industries, Inc. is operating with a market capitalization of 28.48B, with a return on assets (ROA) of *TBA and an average volume of 1649.8.

At present the return on equity (ROE) stands at *TBA and the debt to equity stands at 0.85.

(Good to know: Return on Equity [ROE] is the simple measurement of profitability that takes into account how many dollars of profit an organization makes with each dollar of shareholder’s equity.)

Performance

The 52-week high for PPG Industries, Inc. stands at -3.97% while the 52-week low stands at 22.58%.

The performance week for PPG Industries, Inc. is at 0.66% and the performance month is at 5.30%. The quarterly and half-yearly performance stats stands at 9.96% and 20.66% respectively.

The performance (Year to Date) is at 17.13%.

The simple 20 day moving average for PPG Industries, Inc. is 1.20% and the simple 200-day moving average is at 8.47%.

The volatility (week) for PPG Industries, Inc. is at 1.46% and the volatility (month) is at 1.31%

(Good to know: Volatility in finance basically means the degree of disparity of a trading price series over time as calculated by the standard deviation of returns.)

Ratio

PPG Industries, Inc.’s short ratio is currently at 2.29 and the float short is at 1.48%.

PPG Industries, Inc.’s P/E ratio currently stands at 51.54, while the P/S ratio is at 1.93 and the potential growth rate of earnings per share this year is at -56.90%.